General view of the new Safe Confinement covering the 4th block of Chernobyl Nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, 10 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Widows of Chernobyl liquidators carry photos of their dead husbands as they cry in Kiev, 23 April 2000, during a march marking the 4th anniversary of the Chernobyl catastrophe on 26 April 1986. EPA FILE/SERGEI SUPINSKY

French scientists wearing protective suits and gas masks measure and analyse the level of radioactivity on a lost animals farm, some 6 km from the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 15 September 1999. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI SUPINSKY

A picture dated 01 October 1986 showing repairs being carried out at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine. EPA FILE

Working 150 meters away from Reactor No. 4, a pair of white gloves and a mask were truck driver Oleksandr Zahorodnyuk’s sole protection against radiation in 1986 following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The 63-year-old Ukrainian, who had to work transporting debris, rocks and dirt in a zone exposed to high levels of radiation for 28 days, has spent the last 20 years breathing cleaner air in Argentina. EFE-EPA