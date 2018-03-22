Argentinian national soccer team head coach Jorge Sampaoli (C) and Sergio Aguero (R) attend their team's training session at City Football Academy in Manchester, UK, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

The Argentine national soccer team got down to business here Wednesday to prepare for this week's friendly against Italy.

The squad held two sessions at the City Football Academy, a training facility adjacent to Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City FC and the venue for Friday's contest with Italy.

Afternoon practice saw the side divided into two sections for tactical drills at close quarters.

Players bundled up for the sessions in the northern England chill, with captain and star striker Lionel Messi sporting a knit cap and a muffler.

The match against the Italians is part of Argentina's tune-up for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which begins in June.

Argentina, a two-time World Cup winner, lost the 2014 final to Germany.

Messi said earlier this week in an interview with Argentina's America TV that it had always been his dream to win the World Cup.

"I tell you that it's not easy, because to win a World Cup doesn't happen all the time," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said. "You can do everything OK and fail, like Argentina in Brazil."

Though Messi, who turns 31 this summer, has scored 61 times in 123 appearances for Argentina, the squad has failed to win an international title during his tenure.

Besides the 2014 World Cup final, the Messi-led team lost successive Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

"We're going with a lot of hope and determination to be able to accomplish it and take the cup for Argentina," Messi said.