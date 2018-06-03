Argentinian national soccer team players attend their team's training session at Joan Gamper Sports City in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, on June 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

The Argentine national team held a new training session on Sunday at the FC Barcelona facilities led by coach Jorge Sampaoli, with special attention to defensive work and attack situations.

The Albiceleste squad has less than two weeks to go before their first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Iceland on June 16.

Goalkeeping coach Martin Tocalli did a specific workout with the net minders, while forwards Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain exercised away from journalists' cameras.

The Argentina squad is to remain in Barcelona until June 7, as they have decided to advance their trip to Israel by one day ahead of a friendly in Jerusalem against the Israeli national team, scheduled for June 9.

Following their World Cup clash with Iceland, Argentina is set to face fellow Group D nations Croatia on June 21 and Nigeria on June 26.