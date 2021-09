Top Race driver Valentina Funes standing near her car during a training session at the racetrack on September 18, 2021, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hands of Augustina, mechanic for Vitarti Girl's Team, the first all-female motor racing team in Argentina. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Top Race driver Valentina Funes during a training session at the racetrack on September 18, 2021, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Victoria and Agustina, mechanics of the Vitarti Girl's Team working on car. EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine motor racing just picked up a gear. Traditionally a male dominated sport, this season has a new team player, and it involves women.

Vitarti Girl’s Team is the first all-female team to compete in the Argentine national motor race since entering the Top Race Junior category. EFE



