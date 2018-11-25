South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) employees clear marketing materials from the field at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 24, 2018, following the rescheduling of the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River Plate's Monumental Stadium is ready for the club's clash with arch-rival Boca Juniors in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between the Buenos Aires teams on Sunday.

The match was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon but instead will start on Sunday at 5:00 pm due to a series of violent incidents that forced officials to reschedule the final of South America's premier club tournament.

The Government Control Agency (AGC) fined River Plate on Saturday because the club had added too many seats to the stadium, forcing management to reconfigure the venue.

AGC officials told EFE that River paid the fine, making it possible for the stadium to host the match.

"The reasons for the closing were excessive seating capacity and blocked emergency exits. The problem is temporary, that is, it does not require improvements to the stadium. They pay the fine and the penalty is removed," the AGC, which regulates security at soccer stadiums, said.

The agency did not say how much River Plate paid, but the law imposes fines ranging from $3,200 to $16,000.

On Saturday, at least 29 people were arrested due to violent incidents in the vicinity of El Monumental, prompting officials to postpone the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final.

In an initial incident, the team bus carrying Boca Juniors players to El Monumental came under attack by River Plate fans in Buenos Aires' Belgrano neighborhood.

Some objects thrown by the rowdy supporters shattered the vehicle's windows. Police responded by using pepper spray to disperse the assailants, but the action, according to team executives, ended up injuring some Boca players.

Later, a crowd of people who had gathered outside the stadium engaged in clashes with police while some Boca players were being treated by medical personnel and team officials and representatives of South America's Conmebol soccer federation, which organizes the Copa Libertadores, were discussing whether the match should be postponed.

Buenos Aires government representatives said more than 100,000 people had gathered around El Monumental Stadium.

Conmebol had pushed back the start time for the second-leg contest on two occasions due to the unrest before deciding to re-schedule it for Sunday.

The teams played to a 2-2 draw at Boca's La Bombonera Stadium in the Nov. 11 first leg of the final.

Due to concerns of fighting between supporters of the arch-rival clubs, away fans had been barred from both legs of the final.