Detail of a sample of the research work of biologist Pilar Núñez, in her laboratory in Buenos Aires. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Scientists in Buenos Aires have discovered a fungus that can decontaminate cigarette butts — one of the most common waste found on Argentina’s beaches.

Although small and often gone unnoticed, one cigarette butt can contaminate up to 40 liters of water, making it a severe pollutant of the ocean.

“It all started through an NGO that cleans beaches and who didn't know what to do with all that toxic material, so they contacted us to find a solution,” biologist at the Experimental Mycology laboratory of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), Pilar Núñez, tells Efe.

