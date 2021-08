Kid trousers for some milk, a jumper for diapers, two kid joggers for three packets of sugar, a jacket for bread or some noodles for T-shirts.

Argentinians are having to exchange clothes, appliances or toys for food and basic goods, as a barter economy takes over in the midst of a devastating financial crisis that is only getting worse due to the Covid-19 pandemic.EFE

