(L-R) Silver medal winner Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands, gold medal winner Arianna Fontana of Italy, bronze medal winner Kim Boutin of Canada react during the venue ceremony of the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 500 m final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 13 February 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Arianna Fontana of Italy leads the pack during the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 500 m final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 13 February 2018. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Gold medal winner Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates during the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 500 m final at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 13 February 2018. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Arianna Fontana claimed Italy's first gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Tuesday by winning the Ladies' 500 meters Short Track Speed Skating final in South Korea.

The Italian, who was the runner-up in the same event at Sochi in 2014 and claimed the bronze in Vancouver in 2010, thus clinched her sixth Olympic medal and her first gold.

Yara Van Kerkhof of the Netherlands and Canada's Kim Boutin finished second and third, respectively.

The gold was Italy's second medal won at the Games after Dominik Windisch took the bronze in the Men's 10km Biathlon Sprint event on Sunday.

Fontana was her country's flag-bearer at the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday.