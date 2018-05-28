Timea Babos of Hungary in action against Lara Arruabarrena of Spain during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Lara Arruabarrena of Spain in action against Timea Babos of Hungary during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Spanish tennis player Lara Arruabarrena Vecino, world No. 91, advanced to the second round of the French Open on Monday after pulling off an upset victory over world No. 37 Timea Babos of Hungary 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

Arruabarrena, 26, needed one hour and 27 minutes to earn her third victory in as many career encounters with Babos, 25, who in Feb. won the Taiwan Open singles title.

Arruabarrena is to square off next against world No. 8 Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, who knocked out Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.