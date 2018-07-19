Nigeria's Kelechi Nwakali is awarded the Best Player of the U17 World Cup in the final of the U17 World Cup at the Sausalito Stadium in the city of Viña del Mar, Chile, Nov. 8, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MARIO RUIZ

Arsenal announced on Thursday the transfer of Kelechi Nwakali to Portugal's FC Porto on loan for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old Nwakali, who first joined Arsenal in 2016, played the 2016-2017 season on loan for the Dutch second tier "Eerste Divisie" club MVV Maastricht, making 34 appearances and scoring three times.

Last season, Nwakali played again on loan, this time for the first tier Dutch Premier "Eredivisie" club VVV Venlo in 2017, making 11 appearances and scoring once.

Nwakali's transfer to Porto is pending the completion of regulatory processes Arsenal said on its official website.