Arsenal boss wants to close his era with happy ending

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger on Wednesday said that he wants his "love story" with the English team to end well.

The French coach remarked on the eve of the second leg of the Europa League semifinals that he has a clear approach against Atletico Madrid.

Wenger said that his goal on Thursday is to reach the final, as he wants to win the Europa League.

To achieve this, Arsenal must score against Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, something the Rojiblancos have prevented for 11 consecutive matches, but Wenger said his players know what to do and how to create opportunities.

However, he warned of the abilities of Atletico's goalkeeper. "(Oblak) was fantastic in London," Wenger said. "I hope he will be less fantastic tomorrow."

The Gunners coach also praised Atleti forwards Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann, as well his counterpart - Diego Simeone.