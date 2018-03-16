Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer from the penalty spot during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu (R) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (R) argues with Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson (C) during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny (L) in action against Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck (C) reacts in the penalty box during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

AC Milan Ricardo Rodriguez (R) vies for the ball against Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) during the UEFA Europa League game 2nd leg round of 16 between Arsenal and AC Milan at the Emirates Stadium in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal players celebrate their 2-1 lead during the UEFA Europa League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and AC Milan in London, UK, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Arsenal defeated AC Milan 3-1 here Thursday to win their Europa League round of 16 tie by a resounding 5-1 on aggregate and claim a berth in the quarterfinals.

Though a step down from the Champions League, where the Gunners competed for 19 consecutive seasons, hoisting the trophy in 2006, winning the Europa League could redeem an otherwise mediocre campaign for beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger.

Milan faced a daunting task after falling 2-0 in the first leg at the San Siro and they looked determined at the start of the contest at the Emirates.

Wenger, taking nothing for granted despite the advantage, went with his first team, minus the injured Alexandre Lacazette and January acquisition Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, excluded because he joined Arsenal after the club had designated Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the single addition to the European roster that UEFA allows.

The visitors' ambition was rewarded in the 35th minute, when Hakan Çalhanoglu tried his luck from 30 yards out and the shot got past Arsenal keeper David Ospina.

But Milan barely had a chance to celebrate before the referee awarded Arsenal a dubious penalty.

The Gunners' Danny Welbeck dropped to the ground inside the 18-yard box with defender Ricardo Rodriguez nearby. While replays showed no contact, the referee accepted the judgment of the assistant and pointed to the spot.

Welbeck took the shot and converted to bring Arsenal level on the night and boost their overall lead to 3-1.

Any lingering doubts were shattered in the 71st minute, when Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma misplayed a shot from Granit Xhaka from outside the 18-yard box and fumbled the ball into his own net.

Welbeck scored on header with four minutes left to make the final 3-1.