Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (R) in action against Moskow's Sergei Ignashevich (L) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and CSKA Moscow in London, Britain, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (L) in action against Moskow's Vasili Berezutski (R) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and CSKA Moscow in London, UK, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) in action during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and CSKA Moscow in London, UK, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette reacts during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and CSKA Moscow in London, UK, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Moskow's Pontus Wernbloom (C) in action during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and CSKA Moscow in London, UK, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal players react during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and CSKA Moscow in London, UK, April 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette scored two goals apiece here Thursday to lead Arsenal 4-1 over CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal clash.

With virtually no chance of finishing in the top four in the Premier League, the Gunners are focused on winning the Europa League to ensure themselves a spot in the 2018-2019 Champions League.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute as a perfect cross from Hector Bellerin found Ramsey in front of the goal.

CSKA pulled level six minutes later, when Aleksandr Golovin beat Arsenal keeper Petr Cech with a direct free kick, but that turned out to be the visitors' last gasp of the night.

The Gunners scored three goals in the next 20 minutes, starting with Lacazette's strike from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute after a foul against Mesut Özil inside the box.

Five minutes later came Ramsey's second of the match, which is likely to be a finalist for goal of the year, as the Welshman went airborne with his back to the goal to meet a pass from Özil before striking the ball with the outside of his foot.

Lacazette made it 4-1 in the 35th minute with an assist from Özil.

The second half was a sedate affair and the closest either team came to scoring was a shot by Ramsey that hit the post.