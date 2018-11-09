Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (L) and Marcos Acuña of Sporting Lisbon battle during a Europa League match on Thursday, Nov. 8, at Emirates Stadium in London. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck is carried off the pitch on a stretcher during a Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, No. 8, at Emirates Stadium in London. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) is brought down by Jeremy Mathieu of Sporting Lisbon during a Europa League match on Thursday, Nov. 8, at Emirates Stadium in London. EFE-EPA/Neil Hall

Arsenal managed only a 0-0 draw here Thursday with Sporting Lisbon, but the single point was enough to guarantee the Gunners a spot in the Europa League round of 32.

With 10 points, Arsenal lead Group E by 3 points over Sporting. The other two clubs, Vorskla and Qarabag, have 3 points apiece and are out of contention.

The most dramatic moment of an otherwise quiet night at London's Emirates Stadium came in the 25th minute as Arsenal's Danny Welbeck was injured in a hard landing after winning a header.

Medics gave the striker oxygen before carrying him off the pitch on a stretcher.

Sporting went down to 10 men in the 87th minute with the ejection of Jeremy Mathieu on a straight red card for fouling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the area.