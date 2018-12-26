Brighton & Hove Albion's Jürgen Locadia (L) celebrates with teammate Pascal Groß after scoring a goal against Arsenal during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Brighton, England. EFE-EPA/James Boardman/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strikes the ball during a Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Brighton, England. EFE-EPA/James Boardman/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Dale Stephens (R) of Brighton & Hove Albion vies for the ball with Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac during a Premier League match on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Brighton, England. EFE-EPA/James Boardman/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Arsenal managed only a 1-1 draw here Wednesday against Brighton & Hove Albion and could slip to 5th place in the Premier League if Chelsea defeat Watford in the final Boxing Day match.

For the hosts, however, the result came as a belated Christmas gift on the heels of three consecutive defeats.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners up 1-0 in the 7th minute of the match at Amex Stadium with an assist from Alexander Lacazette.

It was his 23rd goal in the Premier League since joining Arsenal in January.

Brighton pulled level in the 35th minute with a goal on the counter by Jürgen Locadia.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery retired playmaker Mesut Özil at the start of the second half in favor of Alex Iwobi. Fifteen minutes later, he substituted Aaron Ramsey for Lacazette.

But neither those changes, nor the replacement of Laurent Koscielny by Ainsley Maitland-Niles with 20 minutes left generated a winning goal.

With 38 points from 19 matches, Arsenal are 4th in the Premier League. Brighton, who have 22 points, are 13th.