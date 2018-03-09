AC Milan's midfielder Franck Kessie (L) iun action during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Arsenal at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

AC Milan's forward Fernandez Suso (L) and Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles fight for the ball during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Arsenal at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Arsenal's midfielder Aaron Ramsey (L) and AC Milan's forward Hakan Calhanoglu struggle for the ball during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Arsenal at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

AC Milan's forward Patrick Cutrone (R) and Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka fight for the ball during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Arsenal at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

AC Milan' s forward Patrick Cutrone (R) reacts during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Arsenal at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Arsenal's midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (C) celebrates after scoring during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Arsenal at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Arsenal snapped a four-match losing streak here Thursday with a solid 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the first leg of a Europa League round of 16 clash.

Eliminated weeks ago from the FA Cup - which they won last year - and losers to Manchester City in last weekend's EFL Cup final, the Gunners are 13 points out of the top four places in the Premier League, leaving beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger desperate for success in the Europa League.

The hosts, undefeated in their last three games, were outclassed by Arsenal's skill players.

Led by the mercurial Mesut Özil, who assisted on both goals, the Gunners dominated in every aspect of the contest.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who arrived from Manchester United during the winter transfer window, put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute and Welsh international Aaron Ramsey made it 2-0 for Arsenal with a goal in the final minute of the first half.

Only the intervention of the cross-bar preventing Mkhitaryan from getting a second goal and practically guaranteeing Arsenal's spot in the quarterfinals.