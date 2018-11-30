Vorskla Poltava's Artur (right) in action against Arsenal's Joe Willock during a Europa League Group E match on Nov. 29, 2018, in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

Arsenal's fans cheer on their team on Nov. 29, 2018, during a Europa League Group E match against Vorskla Poltava in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

Vorska Poltava's Ardin Dallku (center) in action against Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (left) during a Europa League Group E match on Nov. 29, 2018, in Kiev, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe (center) in action during a Europa League Group E match on Nov. 29, 2018, against Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava in Kiev. EPA-EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

Premier League club Arsenal routed Vorskla Poltava 3-0 here Thursday night to remain undefeated in its 2018-2019 Europa League campaign and clinch first place in Group E.

The London team, which had already secured a berth in the knockout stage of Europe's second-tier club competition and fielded several members of its UEFA reserve squad, opened the scoring at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium with a goal by Emile Smith-Rowe in the 10th minute.

That score was set up by a give-and-go involving Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey and a tenacious Eddie Nketiah. A Vorskla defender's attempt to clear the ball out of the area sent it straight to Smith-Rowe, who finished from close range.

Ramsey then doubled the Gunners' lead at the 27-minute mark when he converted a penalty attempt, while Joe Willock made it 3-0 four minutes before first-half stoppage time with a strike from just outside the penalty box past net minder Bohdan Shust.

Arsenal (13 points) is three points clear of second-placed Sporting Lisbon in Group E with one round-robin match remaining on Dec. 13, although the London club has already clinched first place based on points in its two head-to-head matches against the Portuguese-league side.

With their latest win, the Gunners now are on an 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions dating back to late August.