Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (L) vies for the ball with Fulham's Mixime Le Marchand (R) during the English Premier League soccer match Arsenal vs Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Jan. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) celebrates after scoring the 4-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match Arsenal vs Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Jan. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey scores the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match Arsenal vs Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Jan. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Arsenal started the new year with a 4-1 win over Fulham here Tuesday to move within 2 points of Chelsea in the battle for fourth place in the Premier League.

After a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to league leader Liverpool, the Gunners got back on track at the Emirates.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a shot from inside the penalty area and Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead just 10 minutes into the second half.

But Fulham made it a contest with a goal in the 69th minute by sub Aboubakar Kamara off a great cross from Ryan Sessegnon.

Aaron Ramsey restored the two-goal lead for Arsenal with 11 minutes left in regulation and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the fourth goal in the 83rd minute to seal the victory for the Gunners.

Aubameyang is now the top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals, one more than Liverpool's Mo Salah and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal, with 41 points from 21 matches, are fifth in the Premier League, while Fulham remain in 19th place with 14 points.