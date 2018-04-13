CSKA Moscow's Konstantin Kuchaev (R) in action against Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during a Europa League quarter-final, second-leg soccer match at the VEB Arena in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey (L) scores during a Europa League quarter-final, second-leg soccer match between CSKA Moscow and Arsenal FC in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Arsenal's players celebrate their team's second goal during a Europa League quarter-final second-leg match between CSKA Moscow and Arsenal FC in Moscow, Russia, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Arsenal has advanced to the Europa League final four with a 6-3 victory on aggregate over CSKA Moscow but endured some anxious moments in Thursday night's quarter-final second-leg, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Gunners, who along with Atletico Madrid are the favorites to win this season's edition of Europe's secondary club competition, gave up two goals on either side of halftime that narrowed their overall lead in this quarter-final contest to 4-3.

The Premier League club did little to threaten the opposing goal in the first half of the match at the VEB Arena in Moscow, the lone exceptions being a counter-attack opportunity by Danny Welbeck and a header by Nacho Monreal off a free kick.

On the other side of the ball, the Russians opened the scoring in the 39th minute on a play set up by budding young star Aleksandr Golovin, who fired a cross from the left side that Kirill Nababkin nearly headed home past goalkeeper Petr Cech.

The Arsenal net minder made the save but Fyodor Chalov was there to score off the deflection.

Little changed after halftime, with Arsenal's porous defense once again rearing its ugly head.

Cech did a poor job clearing a shot from outside the area by the ubiquitous Golovin in the 50th minute, allowing Nababkin to pounce on the loose ball and score the second goal of the night.

The contest was beginning to resemble AS Roma's stunning, come-from-behind victory over FC Barcelona on Tuesday.

But a powerful shot by 38-year-old defender Sergei Ignashevich that just barely missed its mark proved to be the turning point.

Shortly afterward, Welbeck scored after a give-and-go with Mohamed Elneny to give Arsenal a critical insurance goal in the 75th minute.

One final goal by Aaron Ramsey in second-half injury time put the finishing touch on the London club's victory.

Arsenal, which will learn its semi-final opponent when the draw is made on Friday, is joined in the Europa League final four by Atletico Madrid, Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg.

The double-leg semi-final matches will be played on April 26 and May 3.