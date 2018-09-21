Arsenal's Danny Welbeck scores against Vorskla Poltava during a Europa League match on Thursday, Sept. 20, at Emirates Stadium in London. EFE-EPA/GERRY PENNY

Arsenal cruised to a 4-2 win over Ukraine's Vorskla Poltava here Thursday in the 2018-2019 Europa League kickoff.

The Gunners, who reached the semifinals last season, are among the favorites to win the current edition of the Europa League under new coach Unai Emery, who guided Sevilla to victory in the competition in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Arsenal led 1-0 at the break on a goal in 32nd minute by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Welbeck doubled the advantage for the hosts just three minutes in the second half at the Emirates in London.

The third goal came in the 56th minute, again courtesy of Aubameyang, while Mesut Özil made it 4-0 in the 74th.

Volodymyr Chesnakov clawed back a goal for Vorskla in the 76th minute and Vyacheslav Sharpar added a second for the visitors in stoppage time.

The victory leaves Arsenal sharing the lead in Group E with Sporting, who defeated Qarabag 2-0 in Lisbon.