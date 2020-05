Iranian artist Alireza Pakdel whose works depict life during the coronavirus pandemic. Image provided by Pakdel, Tehran, Iran, 19 May 2020. EFE / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / NO ARCHIVE

A drawing by Iranian artist Alireza Pakdel depicting life during the coronavirus pandemic. Image provided by Pakdel, Tehran, Iran, 19 May 2020. EFE / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / NO ARCHIVE

A drawing by Iranian artist Alireza Pakdel depicting life during the coronavirus pandemic. Image provided by Pakdel, Tehran, Iran, 19 May 2020. EFE / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / NO ARCHIVE

Doctors depicted as soldiers on the battlefront alongside more intimate images of them missing their families or caring for the sick are some of the tributes to medics by Iranian artist Alireza Pakdel.

Pakdel has produced around 80 illustrations since the Covid-19 crisis erupted in Iran in late February.EFE-EPA

