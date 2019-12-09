Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's piece titled "The Comedian" (a banana duct taped to the wall) during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, on 05 December 2019 (reissued 08 December 2019). According to media reports, the banana was eaten by performance artist David Datuna during the Art Basel exhibition. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

Emmanuel Perrotin, the founder of the Perrotin Gallery in Miami, Florida, poses with Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's piece titled "The Comedian" (a banana duct taped to the wall) during Art Basel in Miami, Florida, on 05 December 2019 (reissued 08 December 2019). According to media reports, the banana was eaten by performance artist David Datuna during the Art Basel exhibition. EFE/EPA/RHONA WISE

"The Comedian," the controversial work of art by Italy's Maurizio Cattelan consisting of a banana fastened to a wall with duct tape and recently selling for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami Beach, met an unexpected - but, on the other hand, somewhat expected after all - end when another artist ate it.

New York performance artist David Datuna on Saturday showed up at the Perrotin gallery in Miami Beach and, before a large and stunned crowd who videotaped and photographed him with their mobile devices, removed the ripe banana from the gallery's wall and ate it, as evidenced by the videos circulating on the social networks and in the mainstream media.