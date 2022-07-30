Artist Andres Lopez Lopez, "Tex," poses during an interview with Efe at his ArTex cultural center in San Juan Chamula, Mexico, on 28 July 2022. EFE/Carlos Lopez

An art student at work in the ArTex cultural center in San Juan Chamula, Mexico, on 28 June 2022. EFE/Carlos Lopez

Students take part in an art class class at the ArTex cultural center in San Juan Chamula, Mexico, on 28 June 2022. EFE/Carlos Lopez

Amid pervasive poverty, communal violence and a tradition of out-migration driven by lack of opportunity, this town in Mexico's southernmost state is home to a unique space showcasing the art and culture of the Tzotzils, one of the nine distinct Indigenous peoples in Chiapas.

ArTex is the brainchild of San Juan Chamula native Andres Lopez Lopez, known as "Tex," a 28-year-old painter and musician.

He told Efe here Friday that the idea started germinating when, as a 12-year-old, his mother encouraged him to start taking art classes at the town's House of Culture.