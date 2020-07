Five planes fly over and skytype artist Beatriz Cortez words 'No Cages No Jaulas' over landmarks in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Five planes fly over and skytype artist Yosimar Reyes' words 'Chinga Tu Migra' and artist Patrisse Cullors 'Care not Cages' over City Hall and landmarks in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Five planes fly over and skytype artist Beatriz Cortez words 'No Cages No Jaulas' and artist Ken Gonzales-Day 'Abolition Now #XMAP' over landmarks in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Artist and activist Bamby Salcedo takes pictures with her phone as five planes fly over and skytype her words 'Stop Crimmigration Now' over landmarks in downtown Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 July 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Growing up between Tijuana in Mexico and San Diego in the United States gave Latin singer Julieta Venegas a unique perspective to understand the border communities and the challenges immigrants face as they try to reach the US for a better life.

She and a total of 80 artists with different backgrounds are part of the "In Plain Sight" coalition, an initiative that calls for the abolition of immigrant centers and an end to the incarceration culture in the US that mainly affects minorities. EFE-EPA