Bayern's Arturo Vidal in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Barcelona's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal was handed a 800,000-euro ($921.536) fine by a Munich court on Thursday for his involvement in a dispute at a Germany nightclub.

Vidal's brother also has been fined over the incident that took place at the Crown's club in September 2017, when the midfielder was a Bayern Munich player.

The former Juventus player and his brother were accused of attacking two men, who suffered minor injuries.

Neither of the convicted was present before the court on Thursday.