Iranian women police take position before Iranian women - most of them family of players, federation employees and relatives - sit as are allowed for the first time to take part at the friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian women - most of them family of players, federation employees and relatives - arrive as are allowed for the first time to take part at thea friendly soccer match between Iran and Bolivia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Women have only ever got into Iran's soccer stadiums to see male teams play as guests, on rare occasions or in secret owing to strict restrictions enforced by the authorities. Things have started to change now thanks to the pressure applied by FIFA.

Women have, for the first time, been able to purchase tickets for Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Cambodia at the Azadi Stadium, albeit in limited numbers. But it was not always like this.