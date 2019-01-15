AS Roma's Javier Pastore (R) scores a goal against Virtus Entella during a Coppa Italia knockout stage match at Rome's Olympic stadium on Monday, Jan. 14. EFE-EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

AS Roma's Ivan Marcano (No. 15) turns to the crowd after scoring a goal against Virtus Entella in a Coppa Italia contest at Rome's Olympic stadium on Monday, Jan. 14. EFE-EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

AS Roma's Patrik Schick (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Virtus Entella during a Coppa Italia round of 16 match at Rome's Olympic stadium on Monday, Jan. 14. EFE-EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Patrik Schick scored twice for AS Roma here Monday in a 4-0 victory over humble Virtus Entella in their Coppa Italia round-of-16 contest.

The hosts dominated the third-division side to book their spot in the quarterfinals, where they will face Fiorentina.

The night belonged to Schick, who back-heeled the ball into the net to put Roma ahead 1-0 after 20 seconds and went on to set up Ivan Marcano's goal in first-half stoppage time, the Spanish defender's first since joining the club.

Schick made it 3-0 with a goal two minutes after the re-start, while Javier Pastore added a fourth in the 74th minute with help from Justin Kluivert.