Parma's Simone Iacoponi (L) and Roma's Justin Kluivert in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Parma Calcio vs AS Roma at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Parma's Luca Siligardi (R) and Roma's Bryan Cristante in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Parma Calcio vs AS Roma at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Roma's Cengiz Under celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Parma Calcio vs AS Roma at the Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

AS Roma took three points home after defeating Parma 2-0 in a Serie A event at the Ennio Tardini stadium Saturday.

Italy midfielder Bryan Cristante opened the scoring for Roma after connecting a corner-kick cross by Turkey winger Cengiz Under two minutes before the hour mark.

Roma secured the victory in minute 75 when Under connected a cross-pass by Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini that Parma's defense failed to deflect.

In other Serie A Saturday action, Udinese topped visiting Cagliari 2-0 at the Dacia Arena stadium.

Argentine forward Ignacio Pussetto secured a 1-0 lead for the host side by half time, nine minutes after the half-hour mark.

Five minutes after the break, Cagliari's Italian defender Luca Ceppitelli added to his team's woes, as he was sent off with a straight red card.

Switzerland midfielder Valon Behrami took advantage of his side's numerical advantage, doubling Udinese's lead seven minutes later.

Italy striker Kevin Lasagna squandered the 3-0 lead chance when he failed to deliver from the 12-yard spot, one minute after the hour mark.

During the closing minutes, the hosts' Italy midfielder Rolando Mandragora was shown a direct red card and was sent off the pitch.

With the win, Udinese moved two places up to 15th position with 18 points, while Cagliari remained in 13th place with 20 points.