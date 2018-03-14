Players argue during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match AS Roma vs FK Shakhtar Donetsk at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma's Edin Dzeko (C) is challenged by Shakhtar Donetsk's players during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma's Radja Nainggolan in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between AS Roma and FK Shakhtar Donetsk at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma's Edin Dzeko (L) scores the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match AS Roma vs FK Shakhtar Donetsk at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roma's Edin Dzeko (2R) jubilates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match AS Roma vs FK Shakhtar Donetsk at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (R) vies for the ball with Shakhtar Donetsk's Taison during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match AS Roma vs FK Shakhtar Donetsk at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

AS Roma's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between AS Roma and FK Shakhtar Donetsk at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Edin Dzeko's second-half goal here Tuesday was just enough for AS Roma to win their Champions League knockout stage tie against Shakhtar Donetsk after losing the first leg in Ukraine.

That away tally by Cengiz Under turned out to be the difference for the Italian side with the score knotted 2-2 on aggregate, allowing the Romans to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years.

Both sides were nervous to start Tuesday's clash at Rome's Olimpico stadium and the first half was plagued by offensive miscues at either end of the pitch.

Visiting keeper Andriy Pyatov was little troubled by a shot from Dzeko in the first minute and Shakhtar was generally better on the ball, though they couldn't translate that superiority into a goal.

Despite the shortcomings, Shakhtar was entitled to be the more satisfied at half-time, with their 2-1 advantage still intact.

But Roma came back from the break with renewed intensity and Dzeko scored in the 51st minute to bring the sides level at 2-2.

The hosts would have had another goal just three minutes later if Diego Perotti hadn't squandered a great chance from close range.

Shakhtar shifted into a high press, creating openings for Roma on the counter and on one of those occasions, Ivan Ordets brought down Dzeko 20 yards from goal to earn a straight red card.

Going down to 10 men left Shakhtar in disarray and their frustration showed when Facundo Ferreyra, who scored in the first leg, plowed into a ball boy on the sideline and the youngster fell backwards over an advertising hoarding.

Roma hunkered down for the final minutes against a Shakhtar squad that battled to the very last second of the four minutes of added time.