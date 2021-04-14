The United States, NATO and the European Union have called on Russia to de-escalate and withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border while officials in Kiev claim that Ukraine is ready to defend itself in case of a new Russian escalation in the war.
The conflict has been raging in eastern Ukraine for seven years, since Russia began sending arms, personnel and money to support self-proclaimed separatist republics in the Donbas, and fears are growing that it might escalate to levels unseen since 2014-2015. EFE
