A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on his working visit to the eastern Ukrainian conflict zone, 09 April 2021. EFE/EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The United States, NATO and the European Union have called on Russia to de-escalate and withdraw its troops from the Ukrainian border while officials in Kiev claim that Ukraine is ready to defend itself in case of a new Russian escalation in the war.

The conflict has been raging in eastern Ukraine for seven years, since Russia began sending arms, personnel and money to support self-proclaimed separatist republics in the Donbas, and fears are growing that it might escalate to levels unseen since 2014-2015. EFE

