Dina Asher-Smith of the United Kingdom celebrates winning the gold in the 100m sprint at the European Championships on Aug. 7, 2018, in Berlin. EFE-EPA/Christian Bruna

Dina Asher-Smith (r) of the United Kingdom wins the gold in the 100m sprint at the European Championships on Aug. 7, 2018, in Berlin. EFE-EPA/Christian Bruna

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith set a new national record here Tuesday as she won the women's 100m sprint at the European Championships, while compatriot Zharnel Hughes made it a clean sweep for the United Kingdom in the 100m by coming in first in the men's race a few minutes later.

Asher-Smith dominated her rivals with the best world time of the year - 10.85 seconds - relegating Germany's Gina Luckenkemper to second and the defending champion, Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, to third.

Schippers has won at least one gold medal each summer since 2014, when she abandoned the heptathlon to focus on her speed. At the European Championships, she will have another chance in the 200m race.

In Berlin, Schippers came up against a strong adversary in Asher-Smith, the European champion in the 200m two years ago in Amsterdam.

On the men's side, Hughes set a new championship record with a time of 9.95 seconds, coming in ahead of countryman Reece Prescod and Turkey's Jack Ali Harvey.

The final was set to include all four Europeans who have run below 10 seconds this year: Hughes, Frenchman Jimmy Vicaut, Italy's Filippo Tortu and Harvey, but Vicaut bowed out with an injury.