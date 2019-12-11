An undated handout picture provided by the Thai design firm Landprocess shows an aerial view of the Puey Ungphakorn People's Park at the Thammasat University campus in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, Thailand. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/LANDPROCESS

An undated handout picture provided by the Thai design firm Landprocess shows an aerial view of the Puey Ungphakorn People's Park at the Thammasat University campus in Rangsit, Pathum Thani, Thailand. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/LANDPROCESS

A university in Thailand’s capital has unveiled a sprawling green complex that includes what has been touted as the Asian continent’s biggest rooftop urban farm.

Puey People’s Park, built atop the Rangsit campus of Thammasat University, north of the Bangkok metropolitan area, spans more than 145,000 square meters (1.56 million square feet, or around 36 acres) and features a modern design that combines green spaces and state-of-the-art infrastructure, with the indisputable highlight being the record-breaking 7,000 m2 rooftop farm. EFE-EPA