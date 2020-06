Gulzar Karavaeva is an immigrant from Kyrgyzstan living in Moscow, Russia, 12 June 2020. EFE/Ignacio Ortega

Immigrants from Central Asia often face discrimination and abuse in Russia, a country steeped in xenophobic nationalism fueled by the Kremlin.

Gulzar Karavaeva speaks perfect Russian and has two diplomas but has been targeted because she is Kyrgyz, a Turkic ethnic group native to Central Asia, primarily Kyrgyzstan.