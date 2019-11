A visitor looks at 'The New Pre-Raphaelites' by Indian artist Sunil Gupta on display at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Visitors look at 'Thoamada' by Cambodian artist Lyno Vuth, on display at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A visitor looks at 'A Stitch in Time' by Philippine artist David Medalla at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The Bangkok Art and Culture Center's acting director Chatvichai Promadhattavedi in front of artworks on display at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Visitors look at 'Welcome To My World 'Tee,'' by Thai artist Arin Rungjang at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A visitor looks at 'Isan Boy Soi 4' by Thai artist Maitree Siriboon at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A visitor looks at 'Dress Rehearsal' by Hong Kong artist Christopher Cheung on display at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Visitors look at artwork on display at the 'Spectrosynthesis II - Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia' exhibition at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center (BACC) in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 November 2019 (issued 30 November 2019). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

With more than 130 contemporary artworks reflecting gender diversity and related issues, the Bangkok Art and Culture Center has launched the second edition of the largest LGBTQ exhibition in Asia, bringing together 58 artists from across the region.

Aiming to encourage dialog on gender and diversity, “Spectrosynthesis II — Exposure of Tolerance: LGBTQ in Southeast Asia” arrived in the Thai capital after success in Taiwan two years ago. EFE-EPA