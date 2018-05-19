Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka (L) vies for the ball with Levante midfielder Jason (R) during a Spanish La Liga match between Celta and Levante at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez (R) celebrates a goal with teammate Iago Aspas (L) during the Spanish La Liga match held between Celta and Levante at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

Celta Vigo defender Facundo Roncaglia (L) vies for the ball with Levante forward Armando Sadiku (R) during a Spanish La Liga match between Celta and Levante at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, Spain, on May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVADOR SAS

Celta Vigo forwards Iago Aspas and Maxi Gomez on Saturday scored two goals each, leading their side to a 4-2 home win over Levante in the final round of the La Liga season.

After their second victory in the last eight matches, Celta provisionally holds the 11th position with 49 points, while Levante remains in 15th place with 46 points, ending the season on a sour note after five straight wins.

Aspas, returning after a month's absence, and Maxi turned the match around after Levante gained an early lead with a goal from midfielder Ruben Rochina in the 11th minute.

Maxi netted the equalizer 16 minutes later, while Aspas put Celta ahead with the second goal five minutes before the end of the first half.

Aspas struck again with the third goal just two minutes into the second half.

Levante, who made numerous changes to their squad, eventually surrendered to Celta's control, and Maxi scored the fourth goal in the 62nd minute.

With 17 minutes to go, Jose Morales netted the second goal for Levante.

Barcelona, which is set to host Real Sociedad on Sunday, has already won the La Liga title.