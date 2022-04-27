Ivan receives treatment at the children's clinical hospital in Lviv, Ukraine on April 25, 2022. EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

People wait in the corridors of the children's clinical hospital in Lviv, Ukraine on April 25, 2022. EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Sasha plays a game on his phone at the children's clinical hospital in Lviv, Ukraine on April 25, 2022. EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

At a children’s hospital in Lviv, young war victims dream of going home

There is a hospital in Lviv where the bed sheets are printed with pictures of bears, boats and colorful characters to entertain the young victims of Russia’s invasion who have come to receive treatment.

Two of those patients are brothers Sasha and Ivan, who dream of returning to their home city of Kherson to rebuild their home with their father.

For the moment, a dream it remains.

The youngsters escaped the city, a gateway to the Black Sea just north of Crimea, a territory annexed by Russia in 2014, on the second day of Russia’s invasion.

(...)