People pay their respects at the coffin of indigenous leader Jose Miller Correa, during his funeral services in the Damian village of the municipality of Toribío, Cauca, Colombia, 17 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Relatives and friends carry the coffin of indigenous leader Jose Miller Correa, before his funeral in the Damian village of the Toribio municipality, Cauca, Colombia, 17 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

Hundreds of people turned out to farewell Colombian indigenous leader Miller Correa on Thursday amid cries for government action to prevent more assassinations.

Correa was shot on Monday in a rural area of the department of Cauca.

At least 89 indigenous people have been murdered in Colombia in the last four years, most of them in Cauca, according to Senator Feliciano Valencia. During the funeral, he called on the Colombian government to ensure that they will no longer be killed.

(...)