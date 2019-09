Medical staff evacuate a patient from a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 12, 2019. A fire broke out inside Badim Hospital and forced the evacuation of admitted patients. The fire started from a short circuit in the power generator of one of the buildings of the hospital, located in the Maracana neighborhood, in the northern part of the city, according to the statement from the medical center. Medical staff transferred patients to other nearby hospitals. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

A man cries near a hospital that was evacuated because of a fire in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 12, 2019. A fire broke out inside Badim Hospital and forced the evacuation of admitted patients. The fire started from a short circuit in the power generator of one of the buildings of the hospital, located in the Maracana neighborhood, in the northern part of the city, according to the statement from the medical center. Medical staff transferred patients to other nearby hospitals. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

At least 10 people died in a fire at a private hospital in the southeastern Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro, while its more than 100 admitted patients were forced to evacuate the facility, firefighters confirmed on Friday.

The blaze erupted Thursday evening due to a short circuit in the generator of one of the buildings of Badim Hospital, located in the northern middle-class Rio neighborhood of Maracana, the medical center said in an initial report.