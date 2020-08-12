The Shanghai Marriage Market is the largest and most famous in China. Every Saturday and Sunday, parents of unmarried adults gather in People's Park to share information about their children in the hopes of finding them a partner.
They post signs and photos with information about their children, along with requirements. Standard introduction details include age, Chinese zodiac sign, height, education, job, income, material possessions and personality. Requirements vary, but can include minimum salary, as well as ownership of a house and a car.
A visual story by Alex Plavevski.