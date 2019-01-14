Cagliari midfielder Simone Padoin advances the ball against Atalanta during a Coppa Italia knockout stage match on Monday, Jan. 14, in Cagliari, Italy. EPA-EFE/Fabio Murru

Atalanta players celebrate after defeating Cagliari 2-0 in their Coppa Italia knockout stage match on Monday, Jan. 14, in Cagliari, Italy. EFE-EPA/Fabio Murru

Red-hot striker Duvan Zapata scored one goal for Atalanta and assisted on the second here Monday as the visitors beat Cagliari 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2018-2019 Coppa Italia.

With 10 goals in his last seven matches, the 27-year-old Colombian is on pace to have his best season as a professional, topping the 16 goals he scored in 2012-2013 with Argentina's Estudiantes.

Atalanta dominated for much of the contest at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, but the first goal came only in the 88th minute, when Zapata headed in.

Four minutes later, he assisted on Mario Pasalic's goal in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Atalanta's opponent in the quarterfinals will be Juventus, who are in pursuit of a fifth consecutive Coppa Italia.

Though Atalanta lost to Juve last year in the semifinals, they managed to hold the Bianconeri 2-2 last month in a Serie A match thanks to a brace by Zapata.