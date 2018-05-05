Athletic Bilbao winger Iker Muniain (up) and Betis' goalkeeper Pedro Lopez (right) in action during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Betis at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla

Athletic Bilbao winger Iker Muniain celebrates scoring a goal during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Betis at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla

Athletic Bilbao players celebrate during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Athletic Club and Real Betis at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Zorrilla

After four weeks without a victory, Athletic Bilbao on Saturday managed to beat Real Betis 2-0 in the 36th round of La Liga.

The Athletic squad was able to prove their strength at home in San Mames stadium against opponents who have not lost a game in eight weeks.

After a number of missed chances, Athletic's Iker Muniain scored the first goal in the 76th minute, while Aritz Aduriz sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time.

Real Betis is fifth in La Liga with 59 points, while Athletic Bilbao is 13th with 43 points.

During halftime, retired Barcelona defender Carles Puyol was given Athletic Bilbao's One Club Man Award, which is given to players from different teams who spent their entire sporting career at a single club.