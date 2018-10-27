Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno (C) in action against Athletic Bilbao's Yeray Alvarez (L) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia CF in Bilbao, Spain, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ZORRILLA

Athletic Bilbao players (L-R) Raul Garcia, Yuri Berchiche and Iñaki Williams react during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia CF in Bilbao, Spain, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ZORRILLA

Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia (R) in action against Athletic Bilbao players Mikel San Jose (C) and Iñigo Martinez (L) during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia CF in Bilbao, Spain, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ZORRILLA

Atletico Bilbao and Valencia played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday, with neither team able to end their search for a La Liga win as they fight to stay away from the relegation zone.

Ten matches into the Spanish league season, Valencia collected its eighth draw with only one win in its pocket, and although Athletic kicked off the season in auspicious fashion by defeating Leganes, they have yet to win a match since.

Saturday's outcome does not help either team's relegation worries, with Athletic temporarily holding the 16th spot and Valencia in 14th pending the remaining matches.

The game got off to a promising start just 40 seconds into the first half, when Athletic's Spanish winger Ander Capa had a double scoring chance on a shot that ended up in the hands of Valencia's Brazilian goalkeeper Neto.

But this turned out to be Athletic's lone opportunity of the entire first half, which also saw Valencia create only two chances.

It was Valencia forward Michy Batshuayi who first threatened Athletic's goal in the 18th minute, after a pass by midfielder Francis Coquelin put him in a one-on-one situation against goalkeeper Iago Herrerin, but he failed to deliver.

Six minutes later, Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia nearly got on the scoreboard with a powerful shot that went just wide.

As the second half wore on, Athletic's fans began to cheer loudly and it nearly paid off on the field, as Bilbao created three scoring chances, but still no change on the scoreboard.

Valencia reacted and unsuccessfully demanded a penalty kick for Daniel Parejo in a play that eventually went to a corner.

Starting from this moment, the game became more attractive, with Athletic's Spanish midfielder Mikel Rico trying his luck on a header after connecting on a cross by Iñaki Williams, and his teammate Raul Garcia firing at the target.

At the other end of the field, Herrerin nicely saved a brilliant header by Rodrigo on a play that ended up delivering a goal for Valencia, which the assistant referees (VAR) disallowed for offside.