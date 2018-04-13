Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes reacts at the end of a Europa League quarter-final second-leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 12, 2018. Sporting won the match 1-0 but lost on aggregate 2-1. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone reacts during a Europa League quarter-final second-leg soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid, a contest played at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone (L) reacts after a Europa League quarter-final second-leg soccer match between Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Atletico Madrid failed to impress in a 1-0 second-leg loss to Sporting Lisbon here Thursday night, but the La Liga side did enough to earn a 2-1 victory on aggregate and secure a berth in the Europa League semi-finals.

The Colchoneros were lethargic from the outset at Jose Alvalade Stadium, allowing the home side to seize the initiative offensively in the first half and create numerous chances.

The first golden opportunity came in the 10th minute, when a Sebastian Coates header off a corner from Bruno Fernandes would have opened the scoring if not for a spectacular Jan Oblak save.

The Lisbon side had a total of three chances on headers in the first 15 minutes and then finally got the ball in the back of the net when a cross from Fernandes tipped off Oblak's outstretched hand and found Colombian striker Fredy Montero, who headed the ball home from close range in minute 27.

Gelson Martins then had a chance to tie the overall quarter-final clash at 2-2 shortly before halftime but badly miscued a header off a well-placed cross by Marcos Acuña.

The second half was much more equally contested, with both sides taking turns threatening the opposing goal.

Atletico began pressuring the ball higher up the field shortly after the restart and appeared ready to seize control of the contest.

Although an injury in the 52nd minute to Diego Costa (replaced by Fernando Torres) temporarily sapped the visitors' momentum, they produced their first shot on target seven minutes later on a strike by Antoine Griezmann that Sporting net minder Rui Patricio corralled.

Torres also found some space and got off a potent shot in the 61st minute.

But Sporting took control again thanks to strong play by Rodrigo Battaglia and Bryan Ruiz, who completely stifled Koke and Gabi in midfield.

The hosts had more chances to level the quarter-final, but Montero botched an attempt in the area in the 63rd minute and Oblak made a save on a long-range blast off the foot of Acuña.

Soon, however, it was once again the turn of Atleti and Griezmann, who squandered two one-on-one chances against Patricio that would have given his side a 3-1 lead on aggregate.

Even so, the Colchoneros eked out the win thanks to their 2-0 first-leg victory last week in Madrid and have advanced to the final four of the Europa League.

The semi-finals of Europe's secondary club soccer competition will be played over two legs on April 26 and May 3.