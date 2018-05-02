Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone (C) and defender Diego Godin (R) attend a press conference in Madrid, Spain, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Wednesday said the support of Spanish fans in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals against Arsenal will be important.

Atletico will host Arsenal on Thursday after the first leg ended with a 1-1 draw.

"The first thing the team needs is to have the support of the fans in this important game to show good performance," he reiterated at a press conference.

The coach stressed that Atletico should not count on the results of the first leg, as both teams have chances to advance to the final.

Simeone warned that Arsenal is a good team with great players and coach.

The coach praised Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, adding that he is a fantastic player.

Atletico, which is in the second position in the La Liga table and was eliminated from the Copa del Rey, will be looking forward to reaching the Europa League final this season.