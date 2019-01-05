Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone on Saturday reiterated that the club's continuous improvement was a top priority, stressing he was focused on day-to-day tasks during the current winter transfer window.

Atletico Madrid starts 2019 amid rumors of the departures of some players, especially those whose contracts ends in June, such as Juanfran Torres, Filipe Luis and Diego Godin.

"I am happy to suffer and have people angry if the club keeps growing, because the only objective is that the club keeps growing," Simeone told journalists at a press conference.

He added: "The award values the club as a whole, not just what we achieve on the pitch, because we have grown economically and we have more club members every day."

The Argentine coach said the club would stay alert and active until the end of the current transfer window and that it is normal all sides keep seeking certain types of players.

He stressed that everyone in the club, including all the players and himself, were focused on day-to-day duties, especially ahead of Sunday's clash against Sevilla in a La Liga matchday 18 event to be held at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville.

Simeone praised his opponent's coach Pablo Machin who he said managed to impose his philosophy on the team.

"Machin's work at Girona was fantastic, his arrival at Sevilla was tough because you always need time to find the best path for your team," Simeone said. "But the coach always knows best how to improve his players."

Atletico coach added that Sevilla "has a lot of personality and courage to press high up the pitch," which poses danger for its rivals.