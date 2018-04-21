Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone (R) and his assistan German Burgos (L) lead a team's training session at El Cerro del Espino sport complex, outside Madrid Spain, on April 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian head coach Diego Simeone addresses a press conference following a training session at El Cerro del Espino sport complex, outside Madrid, Spain, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Saturday said injured forward Diego Costa has few options to appear in the upcoming first leg of the Europa League semifinals against Arsenal.

Atletico is set to be hosted by Arsenal on Thursday at Emirates Stadium in London.

Simeone said he thinks Costa is likely to return in the second leg of Europa League semifinals on May 3, but cautioned that he was still waiting for the doctors' reports on his forward's recovery.

Costa, 29, suffered a hamstring injury in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals against Sporting Lisbon on Apr. 12.

Though he did not take part in group training on Saturday, Costa exercised on the sidelines as part of his recovery.

Costa has already missed two La Liga games against Levante and Real Sociedad, and is to be out for the third consecutive game against Real Betis on Sunday.