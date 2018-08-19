Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone reacts during the friendly soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Atletico in Stuttgart, Germany, on Aug. 05, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone confirmed on Sunday that defender Filipe Luis is to appear in his side's La Liga opener against Valencia, despite rumors about the Brazil international's possible move to Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Simeone said his entire 20-player squad, including Filipe Luis, is focused solely on Monday's away game against Valencia.

"We're going to face one of the most important teams in La Liga," Simeone said at a press conference on the eve of the match, adding that Filipe Luis is a "very important" player for the team.

The Brazilian defender trained as normal on Sunday, and is set to start against Valencia, replacing his teammate Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez had started ahead of Filipe Luis on Aug. 15, when Atletico won the UEFA Super Cup title, beating Champions League winner Real Madrid 4-2.