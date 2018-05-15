Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone attending a press conference at the Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France, on May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/UEFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone during a training session of Atletico Madrid in Lyon, France, on May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Tuesday said he expects a great Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille.

He urged his squad to be clam and play well to win the final, due to be held in Lyon on Wednesday.

"It'll be a beautiful final," Simeone said. "I see similarities between the two teams."

Simeone stressed that Marseille is a "tough" opponent, a team that has been "magnificent in the Europa League."

Atletico's coach also praised Marseille's French forward Dimitri Payet, calling him a quick, intelligent player.