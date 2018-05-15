Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone on Tuesday said he expects a great Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille.
He urged his squad to be clam and play well to win the final, due to be held in Lyon on Wednesday.
"It'll be a beautiful final," Simeone said. "I see similarities between the two teams."
Simeone stressed that Marseille is a "tough" opponent, a team that has been "magnificent in the Europa League."
Atletico's coach also praised Marseille's French forward Dimitri Payet, calling him a quick, intelligent player.