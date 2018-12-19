Atletico Madrid's French player Antoine Griezmann (C) shares a light moment with his teammates Spaniard Juanfran (R) and Koke Resurreccion (2-L) as they attend a promotional event of club' sponsor Korean automotive manufacturer Hyunday Motor Company at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 19 December 2018. Hyunday gave cars to the La Liga club's players at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's squad on Wednesday received cars from the club's official sponsor, South Korean brand Hyundai, during an event that saw a group of fans handing over the keys to first team players and the head coach.

The event was held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, where head coach Diego Pablo Simeone and all the players of the first team, except for forward Diego Costa who was recovering from an operation in Brazil, received cars.

"The fans have made me a supporter of this club with their love. We try to behave well on and off the pitch," Atletico captain Diego Godin said.

Some 20 Atleti fans were responsible for delivering the keys of the SUV Santa Fe model vehicles after they won a social media contest in which they had to describe each player.

After the delivery of the cars, Atletico's players went to the dressing room at the stadium to prepare for training.