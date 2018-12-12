Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath (R) tries to secure the ball as Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa battles Sofyan Amrabat during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Bruges, Belgium. EFE-EPA/Stephanie Lecocq

Atletico Madrid were held 0-0 here Tuesday by Club Brugge in the final match of the Champions League group stage, a result that combined with Borussia Dortmund's win over AS Monaco to consign the Spanish club to second place in Group A.

While Atleti and Dortmund each have 13 points, the German team have the better goal differential and will advance to the knockout stage as the top side in Group A.

Atletico, a two-time finalist, must face the round of 32 without the home-field advantage and against a team that won their group.

The visitors proved unable to transform their 57 percent-43 percent edge on possession into goals against a defensive-minded Brugge side.

The Colchoneros have struggled away from the Wanda Metropolitano this season, winning only four of 12 matches on the road in all competitions.

After dominating in the first half, Atletico were less imposing in the second 45 minutes and it took an incredible stop by keeper Jan Oblak to deny Brugge's Luan Peres.